Grandson of Robert F. Kennedy Says He Fought in Ukraine

Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, said in an Instagram post he was so moved by what he saw happening in Ukraine that he enlisted to fight in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The 28-year-old said he is now home after briefly fighting with Ukraine's International Legion and included a picture of his friend Nick in a Ukrainian military uniform in the post.

"I told one person here [in the U.S.] where I was, and I told one person there [in Ukraine] my real name," he said. "I didn't want my family or friends to worry, and I didn't want to be treated differently there."

Kennedy said he had no prior military experience "and wasn't a great shot," but he "could carry heavy things and learned fast."

According to the legion, anyone with "a strong will to defend world peace" can join, and the unit enlists troops from around the world to fight for Ukraine. Those looking to enlist can contact the Ukrainian embassy in their country to begin the process of joining.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February and launched new airstrikes this week, according to CBS News. Power outages have spread throughout Ukraine, as Russian forces target the county's energy infrastructure, and civilians are being urged to conserve power.

While the Biden administration announced last month it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently the U.S. will not commit to sending troops into the conflict.

Kennedy said his friends in Ukraine knew why he had to return home.

"l'll always owe them for their example," he said in his post. "I know I'm lucky I made it back, but I would also take all the risks we took over again."

Calling the war "horrific," Kennedy said the people he met during his time in Ukraine "were the bravest I have ever known." He called on others to "join the legion, help on the border or send medical supplies."

Best known for dating singer Taylor Swift in 2012, Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his first wife Mary Richardson Kennedy. His grandfather was assassinated in 1968 while running for president and his great-uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

Newsmax has not been able to independently verify Kennedy's claims and has reached out to the legion for comment.