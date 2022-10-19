Russia: New Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Launched

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 09:29 AM EDT
Russia has launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.
It added that "all designated targets were hit."
