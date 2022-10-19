×
Tags: russia | ukraine | war

Russia: New Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Launched

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 09:29 AM EDT

Russia has launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.

It added that "all designated targets were hit." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


