Comcast Helps 10 Million Get High-Speed Internet

In our increasingly digital world, there are still millions of Americans who can't log on to a Zoom meeting for work, take advantage of telemedicine or give their loved ones a virtual hug.

For these low-income families, the internet is out of reach because they struggle to pay for this modern-day necessity.

As part of its ongoing commitment to keeping Americans connected, telecommunications company Comcast has helped more than 10 million people connect to the internet at home since 2011, through its Internet Essentials program.

In an effort to close the digital divide, the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides eligible households with a discount on broadband service and connected devices. Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said earlier this month that more than 10 million households have enrolled in the ACP.

According to the FCC, low-income households can receive a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and up to $75 per month for eligible households on tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

"No family should have to choose between paying for gas or groceries and their monthly internet bill, especially when a connection is essential for work, school, healthcare and more," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "Now with more than 10 million households enrolled, we've proven the need for this program, and we are continuing our efforts to ensure no community, no household, no one is left offline."

According to Comcast, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for digital equity and the company is now enabling its Internet Essentials customers to apply the ACP credit toward Xfinity internet services. Existing Internet Essentials customers already qualify and simply need to enroll, the company said, while new customers can visit the Xfinity website to learn more.

Comcast said it plans to reach 50 million people from low-income families over the next 10 years through Project UP, a $1 billion commitment to digital equity.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, the FCC said, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below: