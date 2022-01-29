×
Trump Teases Boycotts of Platforms Canceling Conservative Voices

president donald trump delivers remarks at a save america rally
President Donald Trump (Jason Behnken/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 29 January 2022 09:16 PM

Amid AT&T and DirecTV's planned move to not renew the contract of One America News, former President Donald Trump made a call to his supporters at his Save America rally in Conroe, Texas, to boycott platforms seeking to cancel conservative voices.

"If they shut down OAN, you should boycott AT&T and DirecTV," Trump said. "You should, if they shut it down.

"People love it, and it's got a big audience. It's purely political."

At his Florence, Arizona, rally two weeks ago, Trump joked he would not call for a boycott, but he went a step further this Saturday.

"And while you're at it, boycott Comcast and XFINITY, while you're at it," Trump said. "I call it Concast, because it's a con job.

"Because they're no good. They're just no good, and there's so bad for our country."

Trump did not expound on his distaste for Comcast, but he has generally supported balance in the media and denounced entities that support the banning or censoring of conservative voices.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Amid AT&T and DirecTV's planned move to not renew the contract of One America News, former President Donald Trump made a call to his supporters at his Save America rally in Conroe, Texas, to boycott platforms seeking to cancel conservative voices.
Saturday, 29 January 2022 09:16 PM
