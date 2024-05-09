Union Explores Legal Action Against Columbia University

The Transport Workers Union said it's considering suing Columbia University, saying the school failed to keep employees safe during pro-Palestinian protests in the past month.

TWU International President John Samuelsen said two custodians were held against their will when protesters stormed and occupied Hamilton Hall last month.

"Columbia University epically failed to protect the safety of these university employees who were forced to fight their way out of the building," Samuelson said in a letter to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik.

Samuelson said the custodians faced verbal abuse when they told the occupiers to leave the building.

They "were informed by at least one smarmy, sanctimonious, elitist occupier, in a direct reference to the Gaza protests and subsequent occupation of Hamilton Hall, that there was no chance of leaving because 'this moment is bigger than you,'" Samuelson wrote.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University and renamed it Hind's Hall, a reference to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old who was killed during an Israeli airstrike in January. The demonstrators were calling on the university to divest from all companies doing business with Israel.

The New York Police Department stormed Hamilton Hall on April 30 and made 109 arrests. While the NYPD is still working to determine how many of those were students, New York Mayor Eric Adams told reporters Columbia's break-in was "led by individuals who are not affiliated with the university."

A security officer also faced verbal abuse from protesters who broke into the building.

"She remains shaken by her encounter with the occupying protesters (aka privileged kids) who verbally attacked her in a very aggressive and extremely offensive manner," Samuelson wrote.

Columbia said it "was aware that outside agitators were operating on campus and posed an increased risk to university employees, yet the university continued to assign their work routines as if it was 'business as usual,'" Samuelsen said. "Your negligence as an employer is largely responsible for the dangerous situation and debacle which unfolded for TWU members in your employ."

The union is demanding the names of the occupiers arrested at Hamilton Hall, access to the CCTV footage from Hamilton Hall during the occupation, information provided to Columbia from the NYPD about the protests, and a meeting with Shafik to discuss how they can avoid similar situations in the future.

The TWU Local 241 represents 725 workers at Columbia.