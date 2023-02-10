×
Coast Guard to Probe US Casualties on Antarctic Cruise Ships

(Newsmax)

Friday, 10 February 2023 06:02 PM EST

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is investigating four incidents involving Antarctic cruise ships that resulted in a combined four deaths and five injuries to U.S. citizens from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1.

In a Feb. 2 news release, the U.S. Coast Guard Activities Europe, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and international flag administrations said they will investigate the casualties that occurred involving the Portuguese-flagged World Explorer, the Norwegian-flagged Viking Polaris and the Netherlands-flagged Plancius cruise ships.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families of those impacted by these tragedies," Capt. Gretchen Bailey, commanding officer of Coast Guard Activities Europe, said in the news release.

"The safety of U.S. passengers aboard ships throughout the globe is a priority for the U.S. Coast Guard. We are proud to work alongside the NTSB and our international partners to investigate these incidents and make meaningful safety improvements for worldwide passenger vessel operations, especially in unique high-risk environments like the Antarctic."

The Coast Guard said that in one incident, two U.S. citizens died when an inflatable boat from the World Explorer capsized with six passengers on board near Elephant Island, Antarctica.

In another, a U.S. citizen died and four others were injured when the Viking Polaris was struck by a large wave in the Drake Passage while transiting to Ushuaia, Argentina.

In a third, a U.S. citizen died from an injury suffered on board the Plancius.

In the fourth incident, the Coast Guard said a U.S. citizen was injured when an inflatable boat from the Viking Polaris sustained a keel-bladder failure near Damoy Point, Antarctica.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

