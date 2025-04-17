CNN Data Guru: Most Voters Want All Illegal Immigrants Deported

A majority of Americans want all illegal immigrants removed from the country, CNN's data guru Harry Enten said on CNN News Central.

Enten said President Donald Trump continues to receive positive marks from voters for his handling on the issue.

"This is an area where Donald Trump wants to focus because the bottom line is this is an area in which the American people, at least the bare majority of them, seem to like what he's doing," Enten said.

In December under President Joe Biden, 62% of Americans said we were on the wrong track on immigration, compared to just 14% who said we were on the right track, Enten said.

But in April under Trump, 45% of those polled say we're on the right track on immigration, compared to 42% who said we're on the wrong track, Enten said.

"Americans like where we're going on immigration policy under Donald Trump, which is very different from where we were under Joe Biden," Enten said.

Enten said 56% of Americans were in favor of mass deportations for every person in the country, a marked increase from 2016.

"Back in 2016, just 38% of voters wanted the government to try to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants," Enten said. "The American people have come a long way on this issue, much closer to Donald Trump, and I think that's a big part of the reason why Americans are increasingly saying the country is on the right track when it comes to immigration policy, and why Donald Trump's net approval rating on that issue is in the positive, very much unlike his first term."