Trump Weighs Restrictions on Chinese Medicines

The Trump administration is considering sweeping restrictions on medicines originating from China, a move that could dramatically reshape the U.S. pharmaceutical industry and patient access to treatments.

A draft executive order, obtained by The New York Times, would block American drugmakers from acquiring Chinese-invented experimental treatments and subject such deals to heightened national security review. The proposal also calls for incentives to boost U.S. manufacturing of critical drugs, including antibiotics and acetaminophen.

The plan has sparked an intense lobbying battle. Billionaire investors close to President Donald Trump, including Peter Thiel, Sergey Brin, and the Koch family, have urged a hard line, warning that China's surging biotech sector threatens U.S. innovation, according to the report. Many hold investments in struggling American biotech firms.

Opposing them are global pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which have increasingly turned to China for low-cost experimental drugs. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has argued that access to Chinese medicines benefits U.S. patients and cautioned against policies that could slow cancer research.

Critics of China warn that dependence on foreign supply chains leaves the U.S. vulnerable to shortages and national security risks, while others stress that curbing access could limit lifesaving treatments.

While the White House says the draft order is not yet under active consideration, officials have continued consulting investors and industry leaders, fueling speculation that new restrictions could soon take effect, the Times reported.