Chinese Companies Buying Land in New Hampshire

Politicians in New Hampshire are expressing alarm over three recent major land purchases in their state by Chinese companies and investors, Newsweek reported.

Nongfu Spring, China's largest beverage company, recently purchased land near the Nashua Pennichuck water system.

Chinese investor Sui Liu bought the campus of a former aviation school in the state.

And the private Jiahui Education Group bought the Chester College of New England, a defunct school.

"[China] doesn't want to get into hard war, they don't want to fire [a] shot, but they are using these so-called acceptable international expansion strategies to get the world on their side," Lily Tang Williams, a Chinese native and Republican congressional hopeful, told Newsweek. "But they have their own ambition and plan; it's not to be our friend. They want to be [the] number one, dominate global power by 2049."

New Hampshire state Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, told Newsweek he was concerned about the Chinese purchasing land near sensitive military sites.

"These purchases near our defense contractors, like BAE, and military installations, such as the New Boston Space Force base, threaten the safety of our state and the security of our nation," Avard said.

Liu Pengyu, Chinese Embassy spokesman, dismissed the concerns.

"In essence, China-U.S. economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win. For years, investment by Chinese companies in the U.S. has made important contributions to U.S. jobs and economic growth," Pengyu said in Newsweek. "We hope the U.S. can stop inflating 'security' concerns, stop hyping the so-called 'China threat', and stop smearing and obstructing normal China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, and provide an open, fair, just, and nondiscriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises operating in the U.S."

Following the Nongfu Spring sale, the New Hampshire Senate passed a bill restricting the sale of property "on or around certain military installations" to "foreign principals from countries of concern," including China.

"There is cause for concern with all the recent Chinese purchases and activity in New Hampshire," Avard, who supported the legislation, told Newsweek. "Our land should not be sold to adversaries of the United States — we cannot have confidential intelligence compromised due to one of these land purchases being approved."