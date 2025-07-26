Gordon Chang to Newsmax: CCP Land Buys in Oklahoma a 'Real Problem'

Oklahoma has a "real problem" because of the Chinese purchases of farmland, particularly near its military installations, China expert Gordon Chang agreed on Newsmax Saturday.

"Oklahoma has been thoroughly penetrated by illegal Chinese buys of land," said Chang, appearing with Oklahoma GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei, on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." He said reports of illegal activities are going on with Chinese-owned land in Oklahoma, including illegal marijuana farms and human trafficking, "and I'm sure those allegations are correct."

Mazzei, meanwhile, told Newsmax that the Chinese Communist Party owns land in all of his state's 77 counties, most of which is farmland.

"We have five major military installations," he said. "From the CCP-controlled land, they could launch weapons strikes like Israel did to Iran. They could poison our water. They could introduce diseases to humans and livestock."

However, he said, the state's attorney general is refusing to enforce a state law banning foreign ownership of land.

"And to make matters worse, the Oklahoma speaker of the House has proclaimed publicly that he got some new laws passed that ban foreign ownership of land, when in actuality it codified a crazy loophole that literally allows illegal immigrants to buy land in the state of Oklahoma," said Mazzei. "As Oklahoma's next governor, I will enforce the law and evict the Chinese Communists from the state of Oklahoma."

Meanwhile, Chang also discussed the potential for President Donald Trump to travel to China and said he does not think he should make the trip.

According to reports, Trump might visit China before going to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, or potentially meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in South Korea.

"It's much too early," said Chang. "There is too much on the table. The Chinese are going to do as they have always done. They are going to trumpet a foreign leader's trip to China. They're going to use that as propaganda around the world against the United States."

Further, the United States does not want to give the Chinese the "home court advantage," said Chang. "So I hope the president doesn't go."

