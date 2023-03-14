Sen. Cruz Jabs Pelosi on China: 'CCP Write Those Remarks?'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for writing the remarks by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that urged the U.S. and China to "work together."

Cruz's apparent sarcasm came in a Monday tweet.

He wrote: "Did the CCP write those remarks?"

His words came in response to a video by The Atlantic tweeted by the Republican National Committee's research arm. The video was shot Sunday at a forum on the future of global democracy at SXSW.

In the video, Pelosi says: "Here's the thing, you can't just go after China with a cudgel. You have to say, 'We have to live on this planet together. How can we work together to save the planet from climate change?'

"They are essential in that discussion. How can we work with them on issues when we can find common ground."