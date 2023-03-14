×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | ccp | ted cruz | nancy pelosi | diplomacy | enemy

Sen. Cruz Jabs Pelosi on China: 'CCP Write Those Remarks?'

By    |   Tuesday, 14 March 2023 01:28 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for writing the remarks by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that urged the U.S. and China to "work together."

Cruz's apparent sarcasm came in a Monday tweet.

He wrote: "Did the CCP write those remarks?"

His words came in response to a video by The Atlantic tweeted by the Republican National Committee's research arm. The video was shot Sunday at a forum on the future of global democracy at SXSW.

In the video, Pelosi says: "Here's the thing, you can't just go after China with a cudgel. You have to say, 'We have to live on this planet together. How can we work together to save the planet from climate change?'

"They are essential in that discussion. How can we work with them on issues when we can find common ground."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questioned whether the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is responsible for writing the remarks by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that urged the U.S. and China to "work together."
china, ccp, ted cruz, nancy pelosi, diplomacy, enemy
144
2023-28-14
Tuesday, 14 March 2023 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved