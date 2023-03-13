Trump: I'm 'Only Candidate That Can Prevent World War III'

Repeating his promise to end Russia's war in Ukraine in "24 hours," former President Donald Trump said he is the only one who can keep America out of World War III.

"Standing before you today, I am the only candidate that can prevent World War III," Trump said in a campaign speech in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday night. "I believe you're going to have it."

Trump ripped President Joe Biden for allowing Vladimir Putin to start the "disastrous war in Ukraine" — something Trump said he had repeated warn Putin: "Don't do it."

"What a shame that is," he continued, noting even Democrats now admit Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. "It's a horrible thing taking place. It would have never happened.

"With this administration you can end up in World War III," he continued, saying Biden's national security officials, State Department, and military do not know "how to speak" because the "corrupt warmongers" sometimes talk "too tough" and sometimes much "too weak."

"Honestly, they don't know what the hell they're doing," he said. "We are going to end up in a world war."

Most dangerously, Trump said, Biden has "driven Russian right into the arms of China."

"I don't think we've ever had a more dangerous time for our country," he continued. "What they've done to our country is unthinkable."

Trump vowed his presidency will take on the "menacing forces" seeking to diminish him, his supporters, and America.

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because we are the only ones that can stop them," Trump concluded.