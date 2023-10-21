×
Sex Offender Displays 'Free Fentanyl' Sign Across School

The director of Verter Community Center, Said Slim, tests a sample looking for fentanyl in Mexicali, Baja California. (Guillermo Arias / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 21 October 2023 02:26 PM EDT

A homeless convicted sex offender residing across the street from a local San Francisco school has garnered attention for displaying a sign that boldly announces, "Free fentanyl [for] new users," according to ABC 13.

The man, identified as Adam Moore, has been living across from a California Catholic grade school for over two years.

When questioned by Dan Noyes, an investigative reporter from KGO, Moore maintained that the sign was "not a joke" and that he was merely distributing drugs given to him by others in exchange for essential items such as blankets and supplies. 

"I've been homeless in San Francisco for basically 26 years," he added. 

Moore is a convicted sex offender who had established his encampment near the school over two years ago. However, it was his recent signs advertising free drugs that led authorities to take action, resulting in his relocation on a Thursday.

The situation escalated when a parent punched Moore in the face. The incident prompted Noyes to question Moore about the exposure of grade school children to a hazardous environment.

"So they bring me trash that they've scavenged, things that they think are valuable, or they give me some of the drugs that they have, which I don't do," he said of the exchanges being made. 

"You're exposing grade school kids to this?" Noyes asked. "This is not right. You know that?"

"No, no, it's shallow," Moore responded.

"I mean, the kids," Noyes pleaded, "the kids come out of the school and they see this."

"Yeah," Moore replied with a bizarre axiom, "I only live by two rules: Be kind to others and make it look easy for children."

Despite his registered status as a sex offender, Moore does not fall under the classification of a "high-risk" offender, which exempts him from the mandated 2,000-foot school buffer zone. SFPD Captain Chris Canning clarified that Moore was in compliance with the requirements of his sex offender registration.

Subsequent to new directives, officers focused on enforcing rules against sidewalk camping, leading to Moore's relocation on Thursday. A homeless outreach team, affiliated with the Healthy Streets Operations Center, participated in this process. Moore relinquished some belongings, but he declined an offer of shelter, adamantly expressing, "I will never voluntarily incarcerate myself."

The following day, Moore faced an arrest for a probation violation, only to later complain of a medical issue and subsequently seek medical treatment at a hospital. Law enforcement subsequently postponed their pursuit of the probation violation, resulting in Moore's release from custody on Friday evening.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


A homeless convicted sex offender residing across the street from a local San Francisco school has garnered attention for displaying a sign that boldly announces, "Free fentanyl [for] new users," according to ABC 13.
Saturday, 21 October 2023 02:26 PM
