Chicago Police Attacked as They Gave First Aid Following Shooting

Chicago police, responding to a shooting in a South Side neighborhood in which one person was killed and four others injured, were attacked by a hostile crowd as they tried to provide first aid, CNN reported Wednesday.

"Officers immediately attempted to perform life-saving measures on those that were shot, and they were met by a hostile crowd," Chicago Police Cmdr. Don Jerome of the 9th District said during a news conference. "Members from the community and gang members from this crowd were actively fighting the police while they were trying to attend to the victims."

Two of these shot suffered critical injuries, he said, while two other people were in stable condition.

Jerome said no policemen were injured in the incident, which occurred Tuesday.

Fox-32 Chicago reported two people were arrested for fighting with officers trying to administer first aid.

The network added all five of the victims of the shooting were teenagers.

Jerome said police do not believe the community is being targeted, but "there's a historic gang conflict between two rival gangs here" targeting each other, according to Fox-32.

Police added three weapons related to the shooting were recovered, including two from the vehicle that fled the scene and crashed several blocks away, CNN reported. Police are searching for the suspects that fled the scene.

This year, there have so far been 779 shootings in the city, as of the week ending May 8, which is a 13% decrease compared with the same period in 2021, according to Chicago Police Department data.