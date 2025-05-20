WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chicago | justice department | brandon johnson | dei

Justice Dept Investigating Chicago Mayor Over Black Hires

By    |   Tuesday, 20 May 2025 12:59 PM EDT

The Justice Department announced it is launching a civil rights investigation into the city of Chicago over the hiring of Black employees.

The investigation, from the department's Civil Rights Division concerns whether Mayor Brandon Johnson has made hiring decisions solely on the basis of race, after the mayor "highlighted the number of Black officials in your administration," while speaking at a church on Sunday.

"Business and economic neighborhood development, the deputy mayor is a Black woman," Johnson said. "Department of planning and development is a Black woman...Infrastructure, deputy mayor is a Black woman. Chief operations officer is a Black man. Budget director is a Black woman. Senior advisor is a Black man."

Johson said he was laying the positions out to "ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business,"  the head of the civil rights division, Harmeet Dhillon wrote in a letter to the mayor's office.

"Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above," Dhillon wrote. "If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions."

In a statement to The New York Times, Johnson's office said his administration "reflects the diversity and values of Chicago."

"Unfortunately, the current federal administration does not reflect either," the mayor's office said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Justice Department announced it is launching a civil rights investigation into the city of Chicago over the hiring of Black employees. The investigation, from the department's Civil Rights Division concerns whether Mayor Brandon Johnson...
chicago, justice department, brandon johnson, dei
242
2025-59-20
Tuesday, 20 May 2025 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved