Chicago Mayor Johnson Faces 80 Percent Disapproval

By    |   Tuesday, 25 February 2025 02:40 PM EST

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has an unfavorable rating of 80% and a favorable rating of only 6.6%, according to a poll from M3 Strategies.

The survey was in the context of examining favorable ratings for potential candidates for Chicago mayor in 2027. Of all potential candidates, Johnson was the least favored.

He also did not fare well when participants were asked: "If the election for mayor of Chicago were held today, who would most likely lean toward?"

Paul Vallas, who narrowly lost to Johnson in the last mayoral election, finished first in the poll, with 27.4% saying they would lean toward Vallas as mayor.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias came in second at 21%, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza was third at 11.7%, and Johnson placed fourth at 8.2%, with several other likely candidates receiving in less support.

None has officially declared a candidacy, with others still having plenty of time to consider it, according to Real Clear Polling.

According to the poll, the top three issues currently facing Chicago residents is crime at 67%, high taxes at 54%, and inflation at 41%.

M3 Strategies conducted the survey by polling 696 likely Chicago voters from Feb. 20-21. It has a margin of error of 3.71%, with respondents randomly selected from a pool of likely voters.

Brian Freeman

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 02:40 PM
