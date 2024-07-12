Charles Barkley: Time for Biden to 'Pass the Torch'

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said it’s time for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race and “pass the torch to a younger generation,” adding that he would never vote for Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

Barkley, a popular TV personality, made the comments Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

“I have nothing but admiration and respect for President Biden but it's time for him to pass the torch to a younger generation. He’s been a great person. He’s been a great man,” Barkley said. “It’s time for him to pass the torch; and I don’t wanna hear about the [Democratic National Convention] is coming up soon. He’s had a great life. He’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever been fortunate to be around in my life; but it’s time to pass the torch.”

Barkley, who was in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, for a celebrity golf tournament Thursday, added that he won’t vote for Trump, whom he says doesn’t respect the office of the president.

“And listen, President Trump, I would never vote for somebody who had that mentality. You should always have respect for the office of whoever who’s in the presidency,” Barkley went on.

“I get mad at these sports teams. Some of these bozos won’t visit the White House because it’s a Democrat or a Republican in there. That is stupid,” he added. “It’s the president of the United States. We should always admire that office, no matter who’s in there.”

The “pass the torch” phrase has been used by at least two Democratic lawmakers who have called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

However, Biden has rebuffed calls from roughly 20 congressional Democrats to exit and made it clear again Thursday night that he has no plans to drop out, calling polling inaccurate and premature.

"But I think I'm the best, I know, I believe I'm the best qualified to govern, and I think I'm the best qualified to win," Biden said during his NATO address. "But there are other people who could beat [Donald] Trump, too.”