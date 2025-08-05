CDC Will Fund Overdose Data Program

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be able to fully fund the Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) program, a CDC senior leader told NPR.

The Trump administration had been withholding $140 million from the OD2A program, which states and public health departments use to help lower overdose deaths across the country, according to NPR.

Funding for other programs, including rape and domestic violence prevention, will also be disbursed, CDC staffers told NPR.

Congress had allocated $9 billion to the agency for fiscal year 2025, though the CDC was only receiving small amounts of funds every 30 days to cover payroll and other limited expenses, NPR reported.

"Most state health departments get most of their funding from the feds — in Alabama's case, we get more than two-thirds of our funding from federal grants, predominantly CDC," Dr. Scott Harris, who runs Alabama's health department, said in June.

Health departments throughout the country were concerned they wouldn't be able to fund programs like HIV prevention and cancer registries, NPR said.

"Every delay, every spending freeze — these translate to lost time and lives," Sharon Gilmartin, director of the Safe States Alliance, a public health advocacy group, said at a press conference Monday.

CDC officials expressed relief about receiving their full funding.

"It's great we have our apportionment," officials told NPR.

Programs in the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, including those that address obesity, school health, and inflammatory bowel disease have had their budget lines frozen, The Wall Street Journal reported.