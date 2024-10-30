CDC Links 90 E. Coli Cases to McDonald's Quarter Pounders

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that 90 people across 13 states have contracted E. coli, likely from slivered onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounders, resulting in 27 hospitalizations and one death, CNBC reported.

The outbreak has led to 27 hospitalizations and the death of an older person in Colorado. The affected restaurants are located in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming, as well as parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Utah.

According to the CDC, the additional illnesses are from before Taylor Farms, the supplier of the slivered onions, and McDonald's took action to remove the ingredient from locations that were affected. The CDC indicated that the companies' actions have reduced the public health risk to "very low."

On Oct. 22, the CDC reported 75 cases. On Wednesday, the number rose to 90.

The fast-food giant pulled Quarter Pounders from about 3,000 U.S. restaurants, representing roughly 20% of its locations nationwide. McDonald's plans to reintroduce the burger at these locations but will exclude slivered onions at around 900 sites until health authorities are confident the ingredient is safe.

The CDC urged customers to monitor symptoms of E. coli infection, including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting and advised anyone experiencing symptoms to seek medical care.