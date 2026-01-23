Ratings for CBS News, 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Plunge

CBS News' marquee shows are headed for record-low ratings this month, the New York Post reported.

"CBS Evening News," which just overhauled its show and debuted new anchor Tony Dokoupil, is on pace for its lowest-rated January since at least 2000, the Post reported, citing Nielsen data.

The show is averaging 4.3 million viewers, down 1 million viewers from a year ago and trailing both "ABC World News Tonight" and "NBC Nightly News."

"CBS Mornings," co-hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, is also headed for its lowest-rated month on record, with 1.3 million viewers.

Newly hired editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is considering transitioning King to special correspondent and halving her $13 million salary, the Post reported.

Burleson is also likely to depart the show, the Post reported.

"CBS Saturday Morning," which debuted new anchors Adriana Diaz and Kelly O'Grady, is also on pace for its lowest-rated January, averaging 1.6 million viewers.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" which will be wrapping up this year, had its worst-performing January among viewers aged 25-to-54, averaging only 285,000 viewers.

The ratings dive comes after Weiss took over as editor-in-chief with the goal of making the news coverage more objective.

"When will CBS learn that you have to program for the whole country and not just the coasts?" a source told the New York Post.

Another CBS insider wondered if the changes Weiss implemented have caused viewers to flee.

"It's certainly an indication that America is turning off CBS News. Maybe the appointment of Bari Weiss has alienated CBS viewers?" the source said.

CBS News is also undergoing cost-cutting under Weiss with more layoffs coming soon, according to the Post.