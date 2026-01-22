Report: CBS Could Ax Pelley Over Weiss Criticism

"60 Minutes" correspondents Scott Pelley and Sharyn Alfonsi could be fired by CBS News after publicly and repeatedly criticizing new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Both have been vocal opponents of Weiss' efforts to reshape the newsroom, according to the report.

"CBS News is allergic to changes — especially '60 Minutes' people," a network insider told the Post.

Alfonsi frustrated Weiss by pushing back on efforts to bolster a recent report on El Salvador's CECOT prison. Pelley, who had a six-year run as anchor of CBS Evening News, has drawn scrutiny for a steady stream of on-air commentary criticizing CBS News' new leadership, the Post reported.

Weiss now oversees the network's political and cultural coverage, including "60 Minutes," and has joined a new Monday meeting with the show's executive producer, Tanya Simon. The move has rankled staffers, who for years answered only to the executive producer, the Post said.

Weiss, along with her deputies Charles Forelle and Adam Rubenstein and CBS News President Tom Cibrowski, has faced growing resistance from staff who question her qualifications for the role, according to the Post.

Staffers at "60 Minutes" — including veteran producers and correspondents such as Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker, as well as Alfonsi and Pelley — are reportedly among the most outspoken, expressing serious doubts about Weiss' fitness to lead the newsroom.

The Post reported that Pelley and Alfonsi believe they can "wait out" Weiss.

"Everyone at CBS News knows there will be a boss every two years," one person told the Post, pointing to a revolving door of news executives from Susan Zirinsky and Neeraj Khemlani to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews and Wendy McMahon.

Last month, Weiss temporarily shelved a segment produced by Alfonsi on the Trump administration's deportation of migrants to CECOT, criticizing the report as insufficiently "comprehensive and fair" and saying it lacked comment from the Trump administration, despite White House input reportedly having been obtained.

The segment ultimately aired Sunday with revisions.

Weiss and Cibrowski grew frustrated with what they viewed as delays by Alfonsi and her team in making the requested changes. Alfonsi initially resisted the edits and clashed with Rubenstein, the report said.

Before the dispute escalated, Alfonsi told colleagues she believed the decision to pull the story was politically motivated rather than based on journalistic standards, the report said.

Pelley also weighed in during an internal meeting last month, telling colleagues that Weiss needed to take her role "more seriously," according to the report.