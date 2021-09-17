×
Speaker Pelosi: Capitalism Has Not Served Our Economy as Well as It Could

house speaker nancy pelosi gestures in a media appearance to apologize for getting her hair done during a lockdown
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Friday, 17 September 2021 06:30 AM

Capitalism has not served the U.S. economy as well as it could have, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday, saying the system needed to be improved.

"In America, capitalism is our system, it is our economic system, but it has not served our economy as well as it should," she told a Chatham House event. "So what we want to do is not depart from that, but to improve it."

"You cannot have a system where the success of some springs from the exploitation of the workers and springs from the exploitation of the environment and the rest, and we have to correct that."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
