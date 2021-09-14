Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza Releases Video Supporting Larry Elder

Hall of Fame baseball player and former Los Angeles Dodger Mike Piazza announced his support for California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, urging viewers to vote “yes” and recall current Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder posted the video on his Twitter page, where Piazza explained Elder will "bring back the California Dream," and said he would come to Dodger Stadium personally and "thank all the fans who voted for him."

Piazza added, "When I got to L.A. that's all, all my friends talked about was moving to California, and now everyone talks about is moving out of California. Larry Elder wants to change this. He's a man of deeply loves California and will bring back the California Dream. Vote for Larry Elder."

Piazza started his career with the Dodgers in 1992 and played in Los Angeles before being traded to the Florida Marlins and then to the New York Mets in 1998, where he played until 2005. He then held brief stints with the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics until his retirement in 2008. Piazza was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Piazza is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump. In October of last year, Piazza attended one of Trump's rallies and got a shout out from the then-president.