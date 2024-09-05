WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | democrat | republican | endorsement | donald trump | blue state | exodus

Fmr California Dem Senator Flips to Republican, Endorses Trump

By    |   Thursday, 05 September 2024 11:25 AM EDT

Gloria Romero, who served in the California state legislature from 1998 to 2010 as a Democrat representing East Los Angeles, switched parties and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"Today I say goodbye, adios, I've had enough," Romero said. "I am now another near lifelong Democrat who is joining the growing number of people, including key groups like Latinos, who are leaving the Democratic Party.

"This is not the Democratic Party that I once championed. I do not recognize it anymore and I cannot continue. I will vote for Donald Trump this fall."

Romero made the announcement outside the state capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, flanked by Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher, and Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.

Steve Hilton, who is rumored to be running for governor in 2026, was also in attendance.

"Perhaps my biggest disconnect with my old party has been over school choice, education freedom, and the right to have quality schools for all — especially for poor and minority children trapped in chronically failing schools," Romero said at the news conference.

Romero also called Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who previously ran an independent presidential campaign before endorsing Trump, her personal hero.

In 2021, Romero endorsed Larry Elder in the recall race against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil also announced recently she was switching parties, registering as a Republican.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Gloria Romero, who served in the California state legislature from 1998 to 2010 as a Democrat representing East Los Angeles, switched parties and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
california, democrat, republican, endorsement, donald trump, blue state, exodus
230
2024-25-05
Thursday, 05 September 2024 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved