Fmr California Dem Senator Flips to Republican, Endorses Trump

Gloria Romero, who served in the California state legislature from 1998 to 2010 as a Democrat representing East Los Angeles, switched parties and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"Today I say goodbye, adios, I've had enough," Romero said. "I am now another near lifelong Democrat who is joining the growing number of people, including key groups like Latinos, who are leaving the Democratic Party.

"This is not the Democratic Party that I once championed. I do not recognize it anymore and I cannot continue. I will vote for Donald Trump this fall."

Romero made the announcement outside the state capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday, flanked by Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher, and Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson.

Steve Hilton, who is rumored to be running for governor in 2026, was also in attendance.

"Perhaps my biggest disconnect with my old party has been over school choice, education freedom, and the right to have quality schools for all — especially for poor and minority children trapped in chronically failing schools," Romero said at the news conference.

Romero also called Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who previously ran an independent presidential campaign before endorsing Trump, her personal hero.

In 2021, Romero endorsed Larry Elder in the recall race against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil also announced recently she was switching parties, registering as a Republican.