×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: buttigieg. east palestine

Transportation Chief Buttigieg Tours Ohio Derailment Site

Transportation Chief Buttigieg Tours Ohio Derailment Site
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 23 February 2023 09:13 AM EST

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the wreckage of this month's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday as federal investigators prepared to release their initial report of the Feb. 3 incident later in the day.

Buttigieg, wearing a hard hat and orange safety vest, met with NTSB staff at the scene of the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train loaded with toxic chemicals that railroad crews then drained and burned, sparking an evacuation and health concerns.

The National Transportation Safety Board planned to issue its preliminary findings into the fiery crash after 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Norfolk Southern's chief executive apologized Wednesday at a CNN town hall event that President Joe Biden and his administration have said the company must pay for the damage and clean-up efforts, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered company officials to attend town all events after executives initially boycotted.

Buttigieg's visit comes after EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited East Palestine earlier this week.

The transportation secretary has said he will push major railroads to improve safety and seek bipartisan support in Congress to raise the cap on fines against railroads for violating safety regulations.

Some Republicans have criticized the Biden administration over the incident while some Democrats have pointed to regulations rescinded under former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, visited the area Wednesday.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the wreckage of this month's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday as federal investigators prepared to release their initial report of the Feb. 3 incident later in the day.
buttigieg. east palestine
241
2023-13-23
Thursday, 23 February 2023 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved