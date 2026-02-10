Top US Restaurant Slammed Over 'Woke' 20% Tip Message

A top-rated California restaurant is facing backlash after customers flooded its Yelp page with one-star reviews over what critics are calling a "woke" message printed at the bottom of its receipts justifying an automatic 20% service charge.

The controversy centers on Burdell, a soul food restaurant in Oakland featured in the Michelin Guide and recently named the best U.S. restaurant by Food & Wine magazine.

The issue gained national attention after a now-deleted Reddit post highlighted the message, according to SFGate.

"Tipping in the US has an ugly past, allowing the continuation of underpaid labor. We don't like that history," the receipt message reads.

"Included on your check is a 20% Service Charge which we use to pay hourly staff a consistent and livable wage, not dependent on archaic tipping customs or chance," the message continues.

"No need to add anything else. Thank you!"

Following the post's viral spread, Burdell was hit with a wave of negative Yelp reviews and emails.

Some critics claimed the food was terrible, while others said the restaurant failed to clearly disclose the automatic service charge.

Owner and chef Geoff Davis dismissed the criticism, arguing that much of it came from outside the local community.

"Most of the people who left reviews are from outside our region and community," Davis told SFGate.

"They're using this as a crusade against Oakland, DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion], and the moment that we're in," he said.

"People are upset about a lot of things in America right now."

Davis also addressed the controversy on Instagram, saying that "the idea of tipping is [a] tool of oppression and inequality" and that the service fee is disclosed to customers ahead of time.

He added that similar charges are common throughout the Bay Area, with some restaurants imposing even higher fees — leading him to believe Burdell was being singled out.

The restaurant has faced criticism before, particularly after receiving national recognition.

According to Davis, some detractors claimed Burdell's accolades were due to "affirmative action or because we're Black-owned."

"It is what it is, and as Americans, we have to understand that racism is part of our core identity as a country," Davis said.

"All we can do is do the best work that we can."

In response to the surge in reviews, Yelp has begun monitoring Burdell's business page for unusual activity.