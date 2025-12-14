Brown Sophomore Ella Cook ID'd as 1 Shooting Fatality

Brown University sophomore Ella Cook has been identified as one of the two students killed in a shooting on campus Saturday afternoon.

Cook's death was announced during a service at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, Alabama, where she was an active parishioner, the New York Post reported Sunday night.

A priest described her as a "tremendous bright light" who was deeply engaged in service and community life. The announcement was shared via a livestream on the parish's Facebook page.

Cook was fatally shot during a final exam review session at Brown. The second student killed has not been publicly identified.

Nine other people were injured in the attack. One victim, Kendall Turner of North Carolina, remains in critical condition, according to her high school.

The remaining injured students are listed in stable condition, with one already discharged.

Authorities said the suspect, identified by some media outlets as a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin, was arrested early Sunday at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, following an 11-hour manhunt.

Cook is survived by her parents and two siblings. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.