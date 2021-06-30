Britney Spears' Father Shifts Blame in Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, says he's not to blame for the restrictive measures placed on the popstar under her conservatorship; Britney's father instead cited that he had not been involved in the conservatorship for nearly two years and instead shifted blame to co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

The remark came a week after Britney pleaded in a courtroom to have her birth control device removed and that she be allowed to marry her boyfriend.

Jamie accused Montgomery of not letting him communicate with his daughter, according to the Daily Mail.

But Montgomery responded, stating that her goal, since being appointed as co-conservator in Sept. 2019, was "to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person."

While Montgomery is said to be in charge of Britney's personal affairs, Montgomery indicated that Jamie is in control of her finances. Montgomery's lawyer stated, according to TMZ, that "Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney's behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney's medical team. Not every requested expenditure has been approved. Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make decisions in the best interests of the estate, and sometimes that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or limited."

Montgomery was brought in as a conservator after Jamie became ill. But Jamie claims that Britney's own lawyer Sam Ingham sought to take away her rights, to make medical decisions on her own behalf, and instead, those rights were vested with Montgomery. According to documents, "Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears' day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters."

Britney alleged last Wednesday that her conservator, Montgomery, had become "abusive."

Britney said of Montgomery that, "I'm talking to you today because I feel like Jodi is starting to kind of take it too far with me. They have me going to therapy twice a week and a psychiatrist."

During a Wednesday hearing, it was revealed that the pop star wanted to end the conservatorship and had been opposing it for seven years.

"I want changes," Britney said."I want changes going forward, and I deserve changes. It's my wish and dream for all of this to end."

"In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away; credit card, cash, phone, passport."

"The reason I'm telling you this is because I don't think the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing."

After a long testimony by Britney, Los Angeles Judge Penny called her "courageous." Britney's court-appointed attorney, Ingham, said Britney had not asked them to end the conservatorship, though.

"But [if] my client directs me to file a petition to end the conservatorship, I will do that," Ingham said.

Ingham added that they would step aside if Britney wished to hire her own attorney.

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, responded to Britney's comments about her father, stating that he "is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."

Thoreen added that "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Judge Penny said that a new hearing would be scheduled to finalize the next steps.

"There is no petition before the court. A number of those items that Miss Spears brought before the court, we will be discussing, and they do require petitions," Judge Penny stated.