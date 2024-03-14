×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian mast | gaza | port | hamas | terrorists | aid | funding

Rep. Brian Mast Proposes Bill to Block Biden's Gaza Port

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:18 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is introducing legislation to prevent President Joe Biden from "building in, or spending U.S. taxpayer dollars to rebuild, the Gaza Strip," including the construction of a port near Gaza.

The United States on Tuesday sent four Army ships to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to help construct a temporary offshore port where aid can be sent to civilians in Gaza, who the United Nations has warned are on the verge of famine, according to Stars and Stripes.

The No Funds for Gaza Act would block funding for the project, which Mast said Wednesday is "misguided" and would "benefit Hamas."

"Not a penny of American tax dollars should rebuild terrorist infrastructure in Gaza," he wrote. "Since the Oct. 7 attack, Joe Biden has made it clear that he is more interested in appeasing far-left, pro-Hamas activists than siding with the Jewish people and our vital ally, Israel.

"For Hamas, the only hope of survival is Joe Biden."

Mast previously criticized anti-Israel protests and calls for a cease-fire.

"I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of 'innocent Palestinian civilians,' as is frequently said," Mast said on the House floor in November. "I don't think we would so lightly throw around the term 'innocent Nazi civilians' during World War II."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is introducing legislation to prevent President Joe Biden from "building in, or spending U.S. taxpayer dollars to rebuild, the Gaza Strip," including the construction of a port near Gaza.
brian mast, gaza, port, hamas, terrorists, aid, funding, israel, war
218
2024-18-14
Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved