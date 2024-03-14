Rep. Brian Mast Proposes Bill to Block Biden's Gaza Port

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., is introducing legislation to prevent President Joe Biden from "building in, or spending U.S. taxpayer dollars to rebuild, the Gaza Strip," including the construction of a port near Gaza.

The United States on Tuesday sent four Army ships to the eastern Mediterranean Sea to help construct a temporary offshore port where aid can be sent to civilians in Gaza, who the United Nations has warned are on the verge of famine, according to Stars and Stripes.

The No Funds for Gaza Act would block funding for the project, which Mast said Wednesday is "misguided" and would "benefit Hamas."

"Not a penny of American tax dollars should rebuild terrorist infrastructure in Gaza," he wrote. "Since the Oct. 7 attack, Joe Biden has made it clear that he is more interested in appeasing far-left, pro-Hamas activists than siding with the Jewish people and our vital ally, Israel.

"For Hamas, the only hope of survival is Joe Biden."

Mast previously criticized anti-Israel protests and calls for a cease-fire.

"I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of 'innocent Palestinian civilians,' as is frequently said," Mast said on the House floor in November. "I don't think we would so lightly throw around the term 'innocent Nazi civilians' during World War II."