Brett Giroir: Vaccine Mandates for Businesses Are Reasonable

Vaccine mandates from businesses are very reasonable and should be supported, said President Donald Trump’s former COVID-19 testing czar, Brett Giroir.

"We should support businesses that have vaccine requirements," Giroir said Wednesday on CNN’s "New Day."

Businesses are increasingly requiring vaccinations for employees, which boosts vaccination rates. Google, Facebook, Walmart, and Disney are some of the corporations that require employees be vaccinated before returning to the office.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that proof of vaccinations will be required in gyms and for indoor dining and entertainment venues.

President Joe Biden approves of those measures. Federal workers will have to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19.

Giroir, meanwhile, said he disagreed with orders in Texas and Florida preventing local school districts from requiring masks in school, reports The Hill. And he approves of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for wearing masks indoors in areas of high transmission.

"Until we really understand Delta and get more information about it, the CDC’s recommendation about masking indoors even if you’re vaccinated is a reasonable one, and I support that, and I urge all Americans to support it," Giroir said on CNN.