Yuma, Arizona, Reports Thousands of Illegal Crossings Over Weekend

Yuma Sector Border Patrol this week announced more than 2,000 illegally crossed the Mexican border into the United States near Yuma, Arizona, from last Friday to Monday, according to the local news station KYMA.

The Border Patrol reported about 2,600 from over 30 countries have been encountered by agents after having crossed the border illegally. This follows an emergency declaration from Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls in response to the situation, which he said started to ease Friday.

''As it sits today, people are not waiting along the border wall for very long,'' Nicholls said Friday, according to the Yuma Sun. ''It seems that the immediate issue has been resolved. I'm still concerned for the long term.''

He added that the Department of Homeland Security ''is recommitting 110 agents to the Yuma area from throughout the country to help with what's going on here.''

Nicholls' emergency declaration, issued Dec. 9, said that ''a significant number of migrants are entering the Yuma area and federal agency personnel are struggling to manage the flow of migrants in the community and at federal facilities. Within the last five days, there have been reports of over 6,000 migrants crossing from Mexico into the United States traveling through the Yuma area.

''The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports the number of migrant encounters have increased by 2,647% since Oct. 1.''