Border Patrol Arrests Mexican ICE Protester

The U.S. Border Patrol on Wednesday released a video announcing the arrest of a man identified as a Mexican national who had previously protested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.

In the video, which was posted on social media, Border Patrol shows a clip of a man reportedly saying in Spanish, "This video is especially for immigration. Don't try to stop me because I'm not going to leave."

The video then includes a clip from the cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" reading "a few moments later ...," followed by footage of Border Patrol officers taking a man into custody.

The video did not release the man's full name, but in a comment, Border Patrol wrote: "Hi Jesus! We got your message. Please enjoy a one-way trip back to Mexico courtesy of the U.S. government."