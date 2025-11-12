WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: border patrol | arrest | ice | portland

Border Patrol Arrests Mexican ICE Protester

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 01:47 PM EST

The U.S. Border Patrol on Wednesday released a video announcing the arrest of a man identified as a Mexican national who had previously protested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.

In the video, which was posted on social media, Border Patrol shows a clip of a man reportedly saying in Spanish, "This video is especially for immigration. Don't try to stop me because I'm not going to leave."

The video then includes a clip from the cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants" reading "a few moments later ...," followed by footage of Border Patrol officers taking a man into custody.

The video did not release the man's full name, but in a comment, Border Patrol wrote: "Hi Jesus! We got your message. Please enjoy a one-way trip back to Mexico courtesy of the U.S. government."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Border Patrol on Wednesday released a video announcing the arrest of a man identified as a Mexican national who had previously protested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.
border patrol, arrest, ice, portland
136
2025-47-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 01:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved