Trump Sick of 'Fighting Constantly,' But Country Needs Me

Just when he though he was out, former President Donald Trump says he is being pulled back into the political arena to fight for his America First view, because the "country needs it."

"It's not that I want to, the country needs it," Trump told Fox News' "Hannity" in a Texas border town hall Wednesday night, capping his border visit to McAllen, Texas. "We have to take care of this country.

"I don't want to, is this fun? Fighting constantly, fighting always, I mean, the country, what we have done is so important."

Trump was asked by a legal immigrant from the 1960s at the town hall about the cost of illegal immigration to America under the Biden administration's porous border policies.

"It is incalculable how bad this is," Trump said. "We have not hundreds of thousands, but millions of people storming into the country. Some of them, as we discussed, are from prisons and bad and murderers and all the things that I said before.

"There is no way to judge that kind of damage. You know, getting them out is an ordeal and all sorts of things will happen. It's going to be very hard."

Trump noted he cannot wait until the 2022 midterms or a potential 2024 reelection campaign to help save America.

"This has to be stopped now," he continued. "This cannot go until 2022. They all say, 'Oh, we're going to win Congress.' This can't go. They have to do something immediately. People storming up.

"You look at some of the caravans with 15,000, 25,000 people, and you don't know who is in those caravans. Dotted in those caravans are some of the worst people on Earth. So, it is a tremendous cost, also monetarily it is a tremendous. You are talking trillions and trillions of dollars."

President Joe Biden is not the only problem, Trump added, noting the officials around him might be calling the most dangerous shots.

"He is surrounded by vicious people that are very smart, but they don't stand for the values of the people in this room's," Trump said. "He didn't campaign or debate well and didn't make good speeches."

Trump will remain in the fight, particularly amid political prosecutions, including those seeking to indict his Trump Organization officials. Notably, the Biden Justice Department has effectively sought to weaken Trump backers with threats of prosecution, much as they managed to weaken former Attorney General William Barr.

"The Democrats get a pass; Hillary Clinton got a pass; the Democrats get a pass," Trump said. "A guy like bill Barr, they said they would impeach him. Once they said they were going to impeach him, he became afraid.

"I said, 'what's wrong with you?' He became scared. They go after people. They go after them so hard and so viciously – and all of a sudden that is what happens. Not in all cases. We have some people that are incredible. You have some people that get brought over the other side for fear.

"And we can't have that=. We have fight so strong. Look at me. They go after me with [special counsel Robert] Mueller, with this one, with that one, with impeachment one, with impeachment [two]. I call it impeachment hoax one and two and all of this – all of this nonsense, made-up stuff.

"In fact, they were the ones that were guilty. They would come after me, New York radical left prosecutors come after me. You've got to always fight, keep fighting.

"It's a disgusting thing."