Donald Trump to Newsmax: Ex-AG Barr 'Got Weaker' After Taking 'Heat'

Democrats' maximum pressure campaign on Trump administration Attorney General William Barr was effective and ultimately made him "weaker," according to former President Donald Trump.

"Bill Barr, you know, started off pretty good and got worse and worse," Trump told Newsmax's Emerald Robinson in an exclusive one-on-one on his border visit Wednesday in McAllen, Texas, which aired on "Stinchfield."

"He took a lot of heat. With the heat, he got weaker."

Trump was speaking after revelations from ABC News reporter John Karl's interview with Barr showed the attorney general and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., broke from Trump as the former president was contesting the 2020 presidential election results amid allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Barr reportedly told Karl for the reporter's upcoming book, the allegations of widespread voter fraud were "B.S."

Responding to the break from him as attorney general, Trump noted Barr ultimately cracked under pressure from Democrats in Congress.

"They wanted to impeach him," Trump told Robinson. "Once he heard impeach, he started not being the person he should have been."

Initially, Barr was supportive of the president in his ongoing battle against Democrats seeking to impeach him and with investigations into Russia.

"We had a very successful administration, despite the fact I had a witch hunt going on; it still goes on," Trump said. "I had a witch hunt like nobody's ever had.

"So, I had to fight that back. So did Abraham Lincoln, so did a couple of others, but I think mine was worse than any of them.

"And despite that we had a tremendous administration."

Republicans in Name Only (RINO) let the former president down in the end, he concluded, despite his hard work on behalf of the American people.

"Well, we have RINOs; we've got people that don't get it," Trump said. "Everybody's got their difficulties. I got it through on sheer blood, sweat, and tears. We worked hard.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here