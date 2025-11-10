N.J. Rep. Watson Coleman Announces Retirement From Congress

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., on Monday said she won't seek reelection next year and will retire at the end of her current term.

"I made a commitment years ago to always lead the charge on behalf of those I represent, and I believe I have fulfilled that commitment to the very best of my abilities," Watson Coleman said in a statement. "I have always stood on the frontlines in the fight for principled progressive policies and my work has centered on the belief that there must be a floor below which we should never allow any child, family, or person to fall."

The 80-year-old lawmaker, who has represented New Jersey's 12th Congressional District since 2015, said her legislative agenda has centered on building "an economy for all," reforming the criminal justice system, achieving "health equity," and stamping out poverty.

"I believe we must secure everlasting peace to conflicts all around the globe and pray our leaders advocate for a two-state solution that paves the way for peace, prosperity, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians," she said. "I believe in giving voice to truth, speaking truth to power, and I believe as a consequence of that, we have been able to effect real results that will be felt in communities across America for generations."

After "tremendous thought and reflection," Watson Coleman said, "now is the time to pass the torch to the next leader who will continue leading this charge."

She added, "I am confident it is the right choice for me and my family who have graciously sacrificed by my side when I placed serving our community above all else and I can truly say, I am at peace with my decision."

Before becoming the first Black woman to represent New Jersey in the House, Watson Coleman served in the state Assembly, where she was majority leader and previously chaired the state Democratic Party.

Earlier this year, Watson Coleman joined fellow New Jersey Democrat Reps. Rob Menendez and LaMonica McIver in a high-profile visit to Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility in Newark.

Their visit descended into chaos when federal law enforcement said the Democrat lawmakers trespassed at the facility, resulting in the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was with the group, and charges against McIver, who was accused of assaulting Homeland Security agents.

Baraka's trespassing charge was later dropped, and the trial for McIver, who has pleaded not guilty, has reportedly been delayed.

New Jersey's 12th Congressional District includes parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Union counties and is considered a safe Democrat seat.

Before Watson Coleman announced her retirement, fitness studio owner Kyle Little filed with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democrat candidate for the seat. Little has raised just over $10,000 since entering the race in the summer.

A Democrat official who was granted anonymity by Politico to speak freely said that other potential Democrat candidates to replace Watson Coleman include state Sen. Andrew Zwicker and Assemblymember Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello, Mercer County Commissioner Sam Frisby, and East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen.