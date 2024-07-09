WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: boeing | pilots | congress | airlines | safety

Pilots Union Rep to Newsmax: 'No Justice' in Boeing Deadly Crashes

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 02:50 PM EDT

The spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, Dennis Tajer, told Newsmax on Tuesday that there was “no justice served” following the plea deal struck by Boeing following an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

On Monday, Boeing agreed to pay a fine of $243.6 million in connection with crashes that occurred in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. Tajer, who is also a pilot for American Airlines said, “of course the families are outraged.”

“If I lost my daughter, son, spouse, you name it, to something that could have been prevented ... And then the accountability. This symphony of safety — which involves Boeing Airlines pilot unions. I am the spokesman for 16,000 pilots at American, the FAA. When that system fails and does not follow up with proper accountability, you are begging for repeat behavior and paying a small fine in relative size of Boeing,” Tajer said during an appearance on “Newsline.”

Tajer said that Boeing has decided to focus on “financial engineering verses aero engineering” and added, “It just leaved us speechless. I don’t know where this ends. There’s no justice served with this.”

As part of Boeing’s plea deal, Tajer noted, “They admitted to a crime.”

“They're going to hire basically a cop to come watch them do their business. It's just ridiculous,” Tajer said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Tuesday, 09 July 2024 02:50 PM
