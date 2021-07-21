Hall of Fame Coach Bobby Bowden Diagnosed With Terminal Medical Issue

Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, the Hall of Fame coach announced in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in the statement. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

The Bowden family asked for privacy as the 91-year-old deals with his health. Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 in October and also was hospitalized in June for five days.

"I feel fine but I can't do much," Bowden told the newspaper on July 5.

Florida State president John Thrasher applauded the man behind the accomplishments in a statement on Wednesday.

"Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor," Thrasher said. "Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike. He is beloved by the FSU family."

Current Seminoles coach Mike Norvell took to social media to share his feelings on Bowden.

"Praying for Coach Bowden and his entire family! Incredible man who is loved by so many and the Nole Family is with him," Norvell wrote on Twitter.

Bowden served as the coach at West Virginia from 1970-75 before joining the Florida State program in 1976. He posted a 315-98-4 record with the Seminoles and guided the school to two national titles (1993, 1999) and 12 ACC championships (1992-2000, 2002-03, 2005).

Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.