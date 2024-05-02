WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bob menendez | gold bars | bribery | trial

Sen. Menendez Defense: 'Trauma' Behind Gold, Cash Stash

By    |   Thursday, 02 May 2024 04:21 PM EDT

The defense team for Sen. Bob Menendez wants to call a psychiatrist to testify that the New Jersey Democrat is suffering from “generational trauma” and it’s that condition, not bribery, that led to him having 13 gold bars and $480,000 at his home.

He goes on trial May 13, accused of leveraging his political sway for personal gain, purportedly accepting bribes, including cash, gold bars worth $100,000, and a luxury Mercedes.

However, his attorneys want to call Dr. Karen Rosenbaum to testify that his father’s suicide led to “generational trauma and a habit to hoard reserves” as the reason for the stash, found by feds when they raided the Democrat’s home in June 2022.

Federal prosecutors are balking. “Rosenbaum’s explanation of why Menendez stored cash in his home appears to be little more than an impermissible attempt to offer hearsay statements of the defendant, and to seek to engender sympathy based on his family background, in the guise of expert testimony,” prosecutors wrote, according to the New York Post and Washington Examiner.

Further, prosecutors say, Bob Menendez’s father died nearly 50 years ago.

He was indicted in September, and he stands accused alongside his wife, Nadine Menendez, of accepting substantial bribes while allegedly using his influence to benefit businessmen in New Jersey and the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

It was reported last month that he may implicate his wife. A legal filing by his attorneys implied the senator could potentially testify regarding communications with his wife, suggesting she may have withheld crucial information or misled him about the legality of their actions. A judge postponed Nadine Menendez’s trial until July over a medical condition.

Fred Daibes and Wael Hana, accused of being recipients of Sen. Menendez’s favors, are being tried alongside him. Another businessman, Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty and is cooperating with federal prosecutors.

Menendez, his wife, Daibes, and Hana have all pleaded not guilty.

 

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The defense team for Sen. Bob Menendez wants to call a psychiatrist to testify that the New Jersey Democrat is suffering from "generational trauma" and it's that condition, not bribery, that led to him having 13 gold bars and $480,000 at his home.
bob menendez, gold bars, bribery, trial
316
2024-21-02
Thursday, 02 May 2024 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved