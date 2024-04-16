Sen. Menendez Defense May Implicate Wife in Bribery Trial

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., may implicate his wife in his upcoming bribery trial, according to recently unsealed court documents, CBS News reported.

Menendez faces allegations of leveraging his political sway for personal gain, purportedly accepting bribes, including cash, gold bars and a luxury Mercedes.

In a legal filing by Menendez's defense team, the senator could potentially testify regarding communications with his wife, suggesting she may have withheld crucial information or misled him about the legality of their actions.

A federal judge unveiled this potential defense strategy, previously redacted, following requests from news outlets, including CBS News.

Menendez, indicted in September, stands accused alongside his wife, Nadine, of accepting substantial bribes while allegedly using his influence to benefit businessmen in New Jersey and the government of Egypt.

A superseding indictment claimed the couple conspired as foreign agents for Egypt, allegedly receiving lavish gifts in exchange for favorable remarks about Qatar. The most recent indictment, unsealed in March, charged them with obstructing the investigation into the purported corruption scheme.

Both Menendez and his wife have entered pleas of not guilty to the charges. The senator's trial is slated to commence in early May, with Nadine Menendez's trial scheduled separately.

However, the federal judge has postponed her trial until at least July due to her impending surgery for a medical condition described by her attorneys as "serious," requiring immediate attention and potential extended recovery.