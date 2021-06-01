'Blue Lives Murder' Merchandise for Sale on Amazon, Cops Say 'Stop Selling It'

Law enforcement officers recently demanded that Amazon stop selling anti-cop merchandise printed with the slogan “Blue Lives Murder,” a year after similar gear surfaced on the e-commerce giant, reported the Washington Examiner.

In a letter sent by the Detectives’ Endowment Association, a detective’s union in New York City, officials demanded Amazon to stop selling the “disgusting” items, warning the e-commerce company that the merchandise could potentially put cops’ lives in danger.

“It has come to my attention that your website is selling tee-shirts[sic] and other items emblazoned with the words ‘Blue Lives Murder,'” DEA Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky wrote in a letter obtained by The New York Post.

“It’s disheartening that your company would allow this disgusting motto on your sales platform,” he added.

The letter also noted an Amazon policy that prohibited the listing of products that “promote, incite, or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance, or promote organization with such views.”

The “only purpose is to invite further division, hatred, and violence toward the hard-working men and women of the nation’s Police Departments, who are toiling every day to keep their communities safe," he said.

The ‘Blue Lives Murder' merchandise being sold on Amazon include T-shirts, face masks, and vinyl stickers.

“To continue to hawk products emblazoned with this vile phrase puts the lives of Police Officers, and all law enforcement nationwide, at peril and risk,” he wrote.

Retired Las Vegas police officer Randy Sutton criticized Amazon’s decision to continue selling the products, saying CEO Jeff Bezos is “so engaged in profit or he is simply tone-deaf to what is happening across America.”

“I know that Amazon is a huge company, and I understand that a company does not have a soul: I get that. But companies are made of people, and Jeff Bezos is a human being, is a person,” Sutton said during a Tuesday segment on “Fox & Friends.”

“What he’s demonstrating here is either he is so engaged in profit, or he simply is tone-deaf to what’s happening across America and the plight of American law enforcement officers who literally are being demonized and dehumanized by the Left,” he added.

The slogan is the anti-thesis to a pro-police movement, “Blue Lives Matter,” which was started in response to growing anti-police sentiments that came from the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer contains the Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Data Collection Reports which reveal that violence against law enforcement officials has risen 31.6% in the first few months of 2021.

“By the end of April, police departments had reported a total of 25 police officers killed in felony attacks. At the same time last year, that number was 19,” WCIA reported this week.

“That number has already surged higher, up to 31 officers killed in felony attacks as of May 26th. That’s 55% higher than the 20 officers killed at this time last year. The FBI stats show 12 of the officers were killed in unprovoked attacks,” the report stated.

The 2021 figure is projected to exceed the 48 officers who were killed in felony attacks in 2019 and the 46 officers who were killed in 2020.