NYC to Pay Millions to George Floyd Protesters

New York City will pay millions of dollars to Black Lives Matter protesters who assembled in the Bronx during the 2020 George Floyd protests, according to a settlement agreement filed earlier this week.

The Hill reports at least $21,500 will be awarded to those "detained, arrested, and/or subjected to force by police officers." An additional $21,500 will be given to five protesters named in the complaint.

Nearly 320 people qualify for the settlement, although some have settled with New York, which would supersede their eligibility.

According to The Hill, the suit brought against former Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Police Chief Terence Monahan and others in the police department will cost New York $4 million-$6 million — not including $2.5 million in legal costs.

The lawsuit accuses law enforcement of "an operation to encircle and seize, or 'kettle,'" protesters during a gathering on June 4, 2020, reported The Hill. "The march was orderly and peaceful. There were no instances of violence, no confrontations with police or anything else, and no harm to property," read the suit.

Police administered pepper spray, striking protesters with their batons, the complaint claims. "Protesters had committed no acts of violence or resistance that would justify this excessive and unreasonable use of force. ... Many people were left injured and bleeding. Some fainted or lost consciousness."

Under the settlement agreement, New York City and other defendants would not admit to any of the allegations in the lawsuit, The Hill reported: "Defendants deny any and all liability and deny that they had or have a policy, or engaged in or currently engage in a pattern or practice, that deprived persons of their rights, privileges, or immunities."

After riots erupted across the nation in 2020, Axios reported damages exceeding $1 billion, and according to The Guardian, at least 25 people were killed during the unrest that summer.