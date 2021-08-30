Arlington Bishop Burbridge: Transgender Ideology 'Contrary to Truth'

At its core, this belief in a 'transgender' identity rejects the significance of the sexed body and seeks cultural, medical, and legal validation of the person's self-defined identity — an approach called 'gender affirmation,'" he wrote, reported Breitbart News.

According to biology, "a person's sex is genetically determined at conception and present in every cell of the body," he said, and thus "our biological sex does in fact indicate our inalienable identity as male or female."

The Bishop spoke out against transitioning, writing it might change a person's appearance and physical traits but "does not in fact change the truth of the person's identity as male or female, a truth reflected in every cell of the body," he states. "Indeed, no amount of 'masculinizing' or 'feminizing' hormones or surgery can make a man into a woman, or a woman into a man."

When it comes to gender verbiage, Burbridge writes, "The faithful should avoid using 'gender-affirming' terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. .... It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language."

The Bishop condemned the public education system for promoting transgender ideology and concluded his letter by directly addressing those who experience gender dysphoria, assuring them of God's love for them and urging them not to adopt "simplistic solutions that promise relief from your struggles by the change of name, pronouns, or even the appearance of your body."

"There are many who have walked that path before you only to regret it," he states.

Transgender people identify with the opposite gender they were born as. Some seek operations to change genders. The HRC Foundation has estimated that there are more than 2 million transgender people across the United States. Attitudes toward transgender people vary across all religions.