Arlington Bishop Burbridge: Transgender Ideology 'Contrary to Truth'

Arlington, Va., Bishop Michael Burbidge has written a controversial letter, saying a person's sex is an immutable biological reality determined at conception, NBC News reported Saturday.
In his letter, Burbidge condemns transgender ideology because it "presents a view of the human person contrary to the truth" by disconnecting the idea of gender from that of the biological sex of a person.
The human person "is created male or female," the bishop writes, and a person's sex "is an immutable biological reality, determined at conception," which "reveals God's design" for each individual person.
"The growing cultural acceptance of the erroneous claim that some people, including children and adolescents, are 'in' the 'wrong body' and therefore must undergo 'gender transition,' either to relieve distress or as an expression of personal autonomy," contradicts everything that science teaches us about human sexuality, the Bishop wrote in his controversial letter.
At its core, this belief in a 'transgender' identity rejects the significance of the sexed body and seeks cultural, medical, and legal validation of the person's self-defined identity — an approach called 'gender affirmation,'" he wrote, reported Breitbart News.
According to biology, "a person's sex is genetically determined at conception and present in every cell of the body," he said, and thus "our biological sex does in fact indicate our inalienable identity as male or female."
The Bishop spoke out against transitioning, writing it might change a person's appearance and physical traits but "does not in fact change the truth of the person's identity as male or female, a truth reflected in every cell of the body," he states. "Indeed, no amount of 'masculinizing' or 'feminizing' hormones or surgery can make a man into a woman, or a woman into a man."
When it comes to gender verbiage, Burbridge writes, "The faithful should avoid using 'gender-affirming' terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. .... It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language."
The Bishop condemned the public education system for promoting transgender ideology and concluded his letter by directly addressing those who experience gender dysphoria, assuring them of God's love for them and urging them not to adopt "simplistic solutions that promise relief from your struggles by the change of name, pronouns, or even the appearance of your body."
"There are many who have walked that path before you only to regret it," he states.
Transgender people identify with the opposite gender they were born as. Some seek operations to change genders. The HRC Foundation has estimated that there are more than 2 million transgender people across the United States. Attitudes toward transgender people vary across all religions.
