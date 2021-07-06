Catholic League's Donohue: The New Left Are 'the New Racists'

Catholic League President Bill Donohue drew a line Tuesday between what he deems the "real racism that exists" and those who perpetuate it — which is now coming from "progressive initiatives," he asserted.

The left "is responsible for the malady it purports to abhor," Donohue wrote in Breitbart. "They are the new racists."

While Donohue acknowledges that "real racism" exists, he gives examples of why he sees the new left as racist. The first is that"white America, like every segment of the country, is extraordinarily tolerant and fair-minded" but "this is not true of the new racists, namely, those who are indicting America." As a result, Donohue points to Dictionary.com, which defines racism as "a form of prejudice in which a person believes in the superiority of what they consider to be their own 'race' over others." He says a new definition of racism is emerging, one where members of the new left claim that if you are of a certain race, you could be racist.

One example Donohue gives stems from Idaho's passage of a new law for schools.

"To combat racism," Donahue points to "Idaho pass[ing] a law in April" implementing critical race theory. The new law would teach that "white people today are inherently racist and are responsible for past racial injustices even if there is zero evidence that most white people have ever discriminated against a single African American.”

Over the Fourth of July weekend, several pundits came out denouncing America as a racist country. And freshman Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat, voiced her frustrations.

"Black people still aren't free," Bush exclaimed.

In Donohue's eyes, Black people aren't free because of people like Bush, considering that "Blacks are the biggest victims of abortion and crime: she champions the former and wants to defund the police." He also notes that while Black people join the military as a means to advance in life, Bush has called for defunding the armed forces as well.