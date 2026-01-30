Bill Lieske to Newsmax: Agent Clashes Making Minn. Less Safe

Minnesota Republican state Sen. Bill Lieske told Newsmax on Friday that political rhetoric over immigration enforcement in his state is "turning up again" as clashes continue between federal authorities and local residents.

Lieske responded on "Wake Up America" to national calls for cooler heads amid escalating protests and enforcement actions tied to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities, saying he has seen little evidence of de-escalation locally.

"I wish I could say that I was hearing turning down the rhetoric," Lieske said. "But all I see on TV and in the media is more turning up."

He added: "And as a minority member of our Senate, I've been asking for weeks to turn down the rhetoric so that we talk more like humans and adults in the room, and it doesn't seem to be getting anywhere.

"And more, more turning up again, as usual."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan urged lawmakers to dial back heated exchanges over immigration policy.

Johnson said of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, "I think the secretary is doing a good job in a very difficult time when we're trying to enforce federal immigration law.

"And you have local and state officials who are impeding that and actually encouraging American citizens to stand against law enforcement. It creates a dangerous situation."

Lieske said he appreciated Homan's visit to Minnesota, where the federal official spent about 30 minutes urging de-escalation amid Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration's intensified immigration enforcement campaign in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

Critics say the operation, which federal officials tout as the largest of its kind, has led to clashes with residents and even deaths.

"I really appreciated having Mr. Homan in the state of Minnesota, because he is leading with a logical explanation as to what they're trying to do," Lieske said.

"And unfortunately, I'm seeing on the screen we have people just clashing with law enforcement, and that doesn't help," he added. "It makes the situation far more dangerous, and it leads to outcomes that nobody wants."

Lieske was also asked about the breaking news that journalist Don Lemon was arrested after covering a protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul earlier this month.

Federal authorities took Lemon into custody in Los Angeles on Thursday evening in connection with the demonstration, which targeted a pastor alleged to be affiliated with ICE.

Critics argued the arrest raises First Amendment concerns.

"Well, I'm concerned as to how it would be journalism," Lieske said. "If you're the one that's telling people to go in here, if you were happening to be walking by, then, sure.

"But what would Don Lemon be doing outside of church at any given moment? Just waiting for this to happen?"

On proposals in Congress, such as a bill by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to end sanctuary policies nationwide, Lieske voiced uncertainty about where he stands.

"Well, I guess I don't know where my position is," he said. "You know, I do worry as a small government person myself, and I like to think about government from the bottom up."

Lieske said, "This is the federal government coming in and saying, 'Hey, we're going to stop you from governing your own area. But at the same time, sanctuary cities are violating federal immigration laws.'

"So I think the right answer is somewhere in the middle."

Lieske also addressed how the unrest reflects on Minnesota's image.

"Well, it's absolutely terrible," he said. "I'm getting reached out to from friends across the country who think this is the normal for Minnesota."

He continued, "I was out ice fishing yesterday morning, and it is a balmy -3 [degrees] right now outside. And with that being said, it's beautiful to go outside and ice fish. Why would we want this to be our representation of our state?"

