×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | biden | vaccines | global

Biden Sending 25 Million COVID Vaccines Around the World

Biden Sending 25 Million COVID Vaccines Around the World
(Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 June 2021 11:37 AM

 President Joe Biden on Thursday announced how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world.

The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, he said in a statement.

Through COVAX, some 6 million doses would go to Latin America and the Caribbean, some 7 million for South and Southeast Asia and roughly 5 million for Africa.

The remaining doses, amounting to just over 6 million, would go directly from the United States to countries including Canada, Mexico, India and Korea, he said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world.The United States will donate nearly 19 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility, he said...
biden, vaccines, global
115
2021-37-03
Thursday, 03 June 2021 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved