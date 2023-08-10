Biden Declares Hawaii a Disaster Area

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii, clearing the way for federal aid to help the state recover from devastating wildfires in Maui.

The White House made the announcement Thursday. The federal funding will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover damaged uninsured property and other programs for Maui residents and businesses suffering losses from the fires.

Biden spoke with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green by phone and offered his condolences for the lives lost and land destroyed by the wildfires, the White House said.