Poll: 57 Percent of Americans Say Economy Worse Under Biden

Fifty-seven percent of Americans agree the U.S. economy has gotten worse under President Joe Biden, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday.

The survey comes as the American economic recovery hit a roadblock in the third quarter due to a surge in the highly infectious delta variant, worker shortages, and supply chain issues. Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.5% in the third quarter, down from 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department.

"In some places, things may be getting worse before they get better, in some areas they may be stabilizing before they get better," Robert Rosener, senior U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, told The New York Times. "It’s a very mixed picture, but there’s nothing that’s signaling immediate relief."

The Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday said the economy grew at an annualized rate of just 2% in the third quarter, a slowdown that was "more than accounted for" by less consumer spending.

The Rasmussen poll found that just 21% of Americans think the economy has gotten better with Biden in the White House, while 19% say it has stayed the same. Thirty-eight percent believe Biden deserves more blame for current problems with the American economy, though 31% of Republicans say Congress deserves more blame.

"We are confident that the fourth quarter will be much better," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, told CNN. "High frequency consumer activity numbers such as flights, restaurant dining and hotel stays have turned higher through mid-September into October as the Delta wave subsided."

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on Oct. 25-26 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.