×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Joe Biden | biden | economy | covid | delta

Poll: 57 Percent of Americans Say Economy Worse Under Biden

joe biden stands outside
(Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 29 October 2021 01:41 PM

Fifty-seven percent of Americans agree the U.S. economy has gotten worse under President Joe Biden, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday.

The survey comes as the American economic recovery hit a roadblock in the third quarter due to a surge in the highly infectious delta variant, worker shortages, and supply chain issues. Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.5% in the third quarter, down from 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department.

"In some places, things may be getting worse before they get better, in some areas they may be stabilizing before they get better," Robert Rosener, senior U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, told The New York Times. "It’s a very mixed picture, but there’s nothing that’s signaling immediate relief."

The Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday said the economy grew at an annualized rate of just 2% in the third quarter, a slowdown that was "more than accounted for" by less consumer spending.

The Rasmussen poll found that just 21% of Americans think the economy has gotten better with Biden in the White House, while 19% say it has stayed the same. Thirty-eight percent believe Biden deserves more blame for current problems with the American economy, though 31% of Republicans say Congress deserves more blame.

"We are confident that the fourth quarter will be much better," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, told CNN. "High frequency consumer activity numbers such as flights, restaurant dining and hotel stays have turned higher through mid-September into October as the Delta wave subsided."

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on Oct. 25-26 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Fifty-seven percent of Americans agree the U.S. economy has gotten worse under President Joe Biden, according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday. The survey comes as the American economic recovery hit...
biden, economy, covid, delta
289
2021-41-29
Friday, 29 October 2021 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved