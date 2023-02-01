FBI Finds No Classified Docs in Search of Biden Beach House

The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Wednesday and found no classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said.

Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden's time as vice president for review, the lawyer, Bob Bauer, said.

After agents spent three and a half hours searching the home, "No documents with classified markings were found," Bauer said. "Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president."

Wednesday's search marked the third time in three months that agents scoured Biden's property in search of classified documents that he may have improperly held.

The U.S. Department of Justice searched the Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home of President Joe Biden for classified documents Wednesday morning.

The search was first reported by NBC News.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," Bauer said in a statement while the search was underway. "The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate."The latest search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware, home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

The president has been voluntarily allowing the Justice Department into his residences as investigators seek to determine how classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president and a senator wound up in his home and office. The probe followed the Nov. 2 discovery of documents with classified markings by Biden’s lawyers as they closed up an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school.

Documents were also found at his Wilmington home by his personal lawyers, who initiated a search after the Penn Biden center documents were discovered. The FBI also reportedly searched the Penn Biden Center in November following the initial discovery of documents there.

This report contains material from The Associated Press.