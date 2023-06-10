×
belmont stakes | horse racing | arcangelo

Arcangelo Wins Belmont, Trainer Jena Antonucci Makes History

Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP/Mary Altaffer)

Saturday, 10 June 2023 07:34 PM EDT

Trainer Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race when Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday evening.

Arcangelo slipped through the inside to take the lead on the final turn, then held off the Todd Pletcher-trained duo of Forte and Tapit Trice to take the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Javier Castellano, who rode Mage to an upset victory in the Kentucky Derby, did the same on the 7-1 Arcangelo. Mage was not entered in the Belmont after finishing third in the Preakness.

Antonucci's historic victory came a half-century after Secretariat's famed 31-length romp in the Belmont.

--Field Level Media

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


