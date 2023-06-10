Arcangelo Wins Belmont, Trainer Jena Antonucci Makes History

Trainer Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race when Arcangelo won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday evening.

Arcangelo slipped through the inside to take the lead on the final turn, then held off the Todd Pletcher-trained duo of Forte and Tapit Trice to take the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Javier Castellano, who rode Mage to an upset victory in the Kentucky Derby, did the same on the 7-1 Arcangelo. Mage was not entered in the Belmont after finishing third in the Preakness.

Antonucci's historic victory came a half-century after Secretariat's famed 31-length romp in the Belmont.

