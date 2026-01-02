Beef Price Antitrust Case Opens Consumer Claims

Consumers who purchased certain beef products between 2014 and 2019 may be eligible to receive cash payments under a federal antitrust class action settlement.

USA Today reported that the lawsuit alleged that several major meatpacking companies entered into agreements that reduced competition in the beef market, allowing prices to rise during that period.

The companies named in the case include JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, Cargill, Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation, National Beef Packing Company, Tyson Foods, and Tyson Fresh Meats.

According to court filings and information published on a litigation website, the companies are accused of coordinating to limit competition for market share, affecting beef prices paid by consumers between Aug. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2019. The defendants deny wrongdoing.

Tyson Foods and Tyson Fresh Meats have agreed to settlements totaling $55 million, while Cargill has agreed to pay $32.5 million.

A fairness hearing is scheduled for May 12 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, where a judge will decide whether to approve the settlements. Payments will not be issued until court approval is granted and any appeals are resolved.

The settlement covers certain fresh or frozen beef products made from chuck, loin, rib, or round primal cuts.

Excluded products include USDA Prime, organic, grass-fed, Wagyu, kosher, halal, and Certified Humane beef, as well as ground, seasoned, marinated, cooked, or otherwise processed beef.

Consumers are included in the settlement if they indirectly purchased covered products, such as through grocery stores, during the relevant time period.

A searchable online database allows consumers to check whether specific beef products are included.

Eligible consumers have several options under the settlement. Those seeking a cash payment must submit a claim form by June 30, and will give up the right to pursue separate legal action against Cargill and Tyson related to these claims.

Consumers may opt out of the settlement by March 30, 2026, preserving their right to sue independently but forfeiting settlement payments.

Consumers may also file objections by the same date or take no action, which would bind them to the settlement without compensation.

Additional information is available at www.overchargedforbeef.com or by calling 1-877-283-8711.